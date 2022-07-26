Why Billy Eichner Says a Billy on the Street Revival Isn't Happening Anytime Soon

For $1, name a show that you really miss!
It's been over five years since Billy Eichner last yelled in people's faces for Billy on the Street, and frankly, fans haven't given up hope that he'll do it again. The series ran for five seasons, with the first three seasons on Fuse and the latter two on truTV, before moving to short-form episodes on Funny or Die. However, Billy on the Street hasn't debuted a new episode since Dec. 2019. And according to Billy, we might not see another.
"In terms of the future of it, the vast majority of it is behind me," Billy told Rolling Stone of potentially reviving the series. "Maybe for special occasions we'll bring it back."
While he credits the reality show for his recent success, the Lion King actor said, "I'm never going to do half-hour episodes of Billy on the Street again, and I don't ever see it coming back as a regular thing. I've just moved beyond it creatively."
Now, Billy is more focused on acting, which is the career path he set out for when graduating Northwestern University with a theater degree. "I never even considered myself a comedian," he explained. "I was a theater kid growing up in New York. I just wanted to do Broadway and off-Broadway. I was a really good singer, I wanted to do musicals."
But Billy on the Street's surprise success took him down another path, launching him as a comedian, a title he didn't exactly set out for. Of course, he's happy that he makes people laugh, saying, "Being a comedian is a fantastic thing. It's just not what I was really going for."
Now, he's working to get back to what he loves with the Universal Pictures movie Bros, an LGBTQ+ rom-com set in New York City and starring Billy and Luke Macfarlane.
According to NBC News, Bros is the first gay romantic comedy to be written by and star an openly gay man, as well as an entirely LGBTQ principal cast. What's more, it's the first LGBTQ rom-com to be made by a major studio, a fact that's not lost of Billy. "While it's insane to me that it took this long to get this movie made, it's still incredibly exciting to me—and a real sign of progress—that the same studio making movies like Jurassic World and The Fast and the Furious," he wrote in a letter accompanying the trailer, "is also releasing this R rated gay rom with an all LGBTQ+ cast, and with as much passion and enthusiasm as they release those other films."
Bros premieres in theaters Sept. 30.
