Why Billy Eichner Says a Billy on the Street Revival Isn't Happening Anytime Soon

It's been over five years since Billy Eichner last yelled in people's faces for Billy on the Street, and frankly, fans haven't given up hope that he'll do it again. The series ran for five seasons, with the first three seasons on Fuse and the latter two on truTV, before moving to short-form episodes on Funny or Die. However, Billy on the Street hasn't debuted a new episode since Dec. 2019. And according to Billy, we might not see another.

"In terms of the future of it, the vast majority of it is behind me," Billy told Rolling Stone of potentially reviving the series. "Maybe for special occasions we'll bring it back."

While he credits the reality show for his recent success, the Lion King actor said, "I'm never going to do half-hour episodes of Billy on the Street again, and I don't ever see it coming back as a regular thing. I've just moved beyond it creatively."