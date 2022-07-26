Britney Spears Making Her Return to Music With Elton John: All the Details

Watch : Britney Spears & Madonna Recreate ICONIC 2003 VMAs Kiss at Wedding

Don't call it a comeback!

Britney Spears is set to make her musical return by collaborating with Elton John for a remake of his 1971 song, "Tiny Dancer," according to multiple outlets. The song will be produced by Andrew Watt and is slated to be released next month under Universal Music.

"This was Elton's idea, and Britney is a huge fan," a source told Page Six. "They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer' as a full duet—and it is incredible."

The insider also told the outlet that the "Womanizer" singer was in the studio with Elton in Beverly Hills last week.

"They've already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out," the source told Page Six. "It is so good. They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer. Britney is officially back. She's back to work, and she's super excited."

E! News has reached out to Britney and Elton's reps and has not heard back yet.