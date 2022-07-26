Britney Spears Making Her Return to Music With Elton John: All the Details

Britney Spears is back! Get all the details on her musical collaboration with Elton John below.

Watch: Britney Spears & Madonna Recreate ICONIC 2003 VMAs Kiss at Wedding

Don't call it a comeback!

Britney Spears is set to make her musical return by collaborating with Elton John for a remake of his 1971 song, "Tiny Dancer," according to multiple outlets. The song will be produced by Andrew Watt and is slated to be released next month under Universal Music.

"This was Elton's idea, and Britney is a huge fan," a source told Page Six. "They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer' as a full duet—and it is incredible."

The insider also told the outlet that the "Womanizer" singer was in the studio with Elton in Beverly Hills last week.

"They've already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out," the source told Page Six. "It is so good. They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer. Britney is officially back. She's back to work, and she's super excited."

E! News has reached out to Britney and Elton's reps and has not heard back yet.

Britney Spears Through the Years

Since Britney's 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, the "Stronger" singer has been hinting at wanting to get back to making music. 

On July 15, she treated her fans to a rare rendition of her 1998 hit "…Baby One More Time" on Instagram, which she recorded while doing laundry.

"This is me yesterday doing laundry and separating clothes…I haven't shared my voice in an extremely long time…maybe too long," she captioned the post. "Here's me playing at my house with a different version of 'Baby'…the WORD as in WORDS…Show me how you want it to be…tell me baby cause I need to know…give me a f--king sign…HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME!!!"  

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

Britney added that she has wanted to share this rendition of her song for a long time, however, it was handed to her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who sang the song on stage at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards alongside Kelsea BalleriniHailee Steinfeld and Sofia Carson.

Though Britney wasn't happy about the performance, it never stopped her love of music. "I share this because I am aware of my love and passion to sing," she wrote, "and my own family made a fool of me…I'm not going to be a victim !!!"  

