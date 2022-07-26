Why Kourtney Kardashian Wants Trolls to Delete Their Finstas

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Mason Disick's Alleged Instagram Account

It's time for Kourtney Kardashian's "tip of the day," and this one is for trolls with fake Instagram accounts.

"To all of you people with zero followers who love to comment on our posts, how freeing would it be to delete your finstas and live authentically," the Kardashians star, 43, wrote on Instagram Stories July 25. "Say whatever you're gonna say just do it as you, not as a person who doesn't exist."

And her friends couldn't agree more. Replying to Kourtney's story, her pal Natalie wrote, "Or better yet, go out there into this world and be a good person? Even if it's just one hater at a time. Lol." The Poosh founder then responded, "ONE HATER AT A TIME BABY!!"

When Addison Rae called the trolling "the most annoying thing in the world and also a waste of valuable time," Kourtney felt the same way. "I agree," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote, according to a screenshot of their text exchange. "I was about to add like I also think you could use your precious time more wisely."