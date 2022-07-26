Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi’s Newborn Baby Needed Respiratory Support After Birth

Bre Tiesi is recalling a scary moment after giving birth to her first child.
The model, who welcomed a baby boy with Nick Cannon on June 28, took to YouTube on July 25 with a video of her unmedicated home birth, compiling shots of her little one's arrival and shared why he needed respiratory help.
As seen in the montage, after Bre endured 10 hours of labor and delivered her son, she embraced her newborn with Nick hugging her from behind. But as she explained, their son had a "long crown" due to having a hand up by his ear during birth. "I noticed he wasn't crying," Bre said.
Bre wrote that the baby needed "respiratory support" from their midwife Robyn. With her care, their son finally let out a cry. She noted it was the "best sound I ever heard."
As for how their son is doing now, Bre provided footage from his first doctor's appointment, writing, "Baby is perfect, and in the 95 percentile."
Detailing the experience of her natural delivery, Bre wrote that it was "the most limit pushing/painful moment yet completely empowering and beautiful."
"The intensity of birth takes over your whole body and I swear I was pushing so hard screaming and crying I started to break," she recalled. "I started doubting I could do it I kept saying why won't he come, get him out."
At the end of her message, Bre thanked her team who helped her "process" the birth and her "amazing partner" Nick.
Bre also took to Instagram with praise for the Drumline star. She wrote, "Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn't of done it without you."
Their little one marks Nick's eighth child. The Wild 'N Out star is also dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 19-month-old Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell; 13-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa; and son Zen with model Alyssa Scott. In December, Nick confirmed that Zen had passed away from brain cancer at 5-months-old.