Jared Kushner Reveals He Was Diagnosed With Cancer While Working at White House

Jared Kushner shared that he faced a medical scare during his days at the White House.

The 40-year-old, who is a son-in-law and former senior advisor to former President Donald Trump, revealed that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer while working in the White House in October 2019, according to an excerpt of his memoir provided to The New York Times. In Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Kushner recalled the moment he learned of his diagnosis.

"On the morning that I traveled to Texas to attend the opening of a Louis Vuitton factory, White House physician Sean Conley pulled me into the medical cabin on Air Force One," he wrote, per the outlet. "‘Your test results came back from Walter Reed,' he said. ‘It looks like you have cancer. We need to schedule a surgery right away.'"

Kushner shared that he chose to keep the diagnosis as private as possible. In fact, he said that he initially asked the doctor to keep the news a secret until they could meet in person the next day: "Please don't tell anyone—especially my wife or my father-in-law." (He said he later told his wife Ivanka Trump.)