Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: Best Deals on Work Wear Including Under $50 Blazers, Pants, Shoes & More

Give your work wardrobe a refresh for the season with these stylish under $50 blazers, sweaters, pants and more from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022. Plus a few more picks we can't get enough of!

By Kristine Fellizar Jul 26, 2022 11:00 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop SalesShop FashionNordstrom Anniversary Sale
Ecomm, Nordstrom Workwear DealsNordstrom

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Nordstrom's huge anniversary sale is happening now and you can score some pretty great deals on everything from top-rated makeup and skincare to cozy and cute slippers and boots for fall. If you're looking at your closet thinking you could use a new outfit or two for work, there's no better time to shop.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has a ton of work-friendly styles that you can snag at a discount. The deals are so good, we even found sweaters as low as $10! Whether you're looking for a pair of jeans that's appropriate for work or a classic blazer that can instantly elevate any outfit, there's something for everyone's tastes and needs.

If you need some style inspo, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Digital Catalog has a few outfit ideas for every budget. We highly recommend checking that out.

We've rounded up some of our favorite deals on work wear styles from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. See our picks below.

read
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: These Shoe Deals on UGG, Free People, Nike & More Are Selling Out Fast

Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Work Wear Deals Under $50

Wit & Wisdom Ab-solution High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans

According to a Nordstrom reviewer, these black skinny jeans are favorite work pants material. Sizes range from 00-18, and it's on sale today for $45.

$68
$45
Nordstrom

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8, With Model Bre Tiesi

2

Jared Kushner Was Diagnosed With Cancer While Working at White House

3
Exclusive

Love Is Blind’s Natalie Travels to Caribbean With Blake Moynes

Caslon Drape Collar Knit Blazer

This highly versatile knit blazer by Caslon comes in six colors including navy, black and rust. It's originally $69, but you can get it on sale today for $46.

$69
$46
Nordstrom

Wit & Wisdom Jeggings

If you work in a more casual office, these dark wash jeggings from Wit & Wisdom are a must-buy. According to a reviewer, these are a great pair of jeggings that have a good amount of stretch and maintains its shape after all-day use. It's originally $64, but you can get it on sale today for $44.

 

$64
$44
Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond V-Neck Sweater

This stylish oversized sweater will be your go-to once fall arrives. It comes in black, brown and red, and it's currently on sale for $46.

$69
$46
Nordstrom

Topshop Mixed Stitch Longline Cardigan

Wear this stylish Topshop cardigan from the office to happy hour! There are four versatile colors to choose from including grey and black, and sizes range from x-small to x-large.

$68
$50
Nordstrom

CeCe Clip Dot Ruffle Mock Neck Crepe Top

This pretty mock neck top comes in five colors including lush green, lapis blue and rich black. During the anniversary sale, you can add it to your work wardrobe for $47.

$69
$47
Nordstrom

Open Edit Zip Hem Pants

These sleek flat front pants feature zip hems for an extra bit of flare. One Nordstrom reviewer said they're not only stylish, but also comfortable. Plus, they're on sale now for $32. Sounds like a must-buy to us!

$49
$32
Nordstrom

Open Edit Long Sleeve Midi Dress

This long sleeve midi dress by Open Edit is such a stunner, you can't help but feel extra confident when you walk into the office. It's originally $79, but you can get it on sale today for $50! 

$79
$50
Nordstrom

BP. Rib Crop Crewneck Sweater

You really can't go wrong with a cute, simple sweater, especially when it's on sale for $10. Throw this on with some black pants or dark wash jeans and you're good to go.

$20
$10
Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond Glen Plaid Wide Leg Trousers

These effortlessly cool wide leg trousers from Treasure & Bond would look so cute with a number of tops. It comes in regular and plus sizes, and it's on sale for $50. There's even a matching blazer for one complete look.

$75
$50
Nordstrom

Other Can't-Miss Deals on Work-Friendly Styles at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan

Whether you're working from home or the office, this cozy chic, work-friendly cardigan from Barefoot Dreams will keep you comfy and warm all day long.

$116
$80
Nordstrom

1.State Stretch Crepe One-Button Blazer

Everyone needs a chic blazer in their work wardrobe, it's a a workwear essential. Right now, you can snag the one-button blazer by 1.State for less than $100. There are three colors to choose from: black, plum and dark green. 

$139
$93
Nnordstrom

Cole Haan Viola Skimmer Flat

These sleek and stylish flats from Cole Haan come in three colors and a leopard suede. It's originally $155, you can get it on sale for $100.

$155
$100
Nordstrom

Vince Camuto Geo Jacquard Ponte Blazer

This sophisticated blazer from Vince Camuto features a cool mini geo pattern that makes it extra cute. It's originally $149, but during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale it's just under $100.

$149
$99
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Fleur Pointed Toe Mule

These stylish mules by Steven Madden come in six colors including black leather, sand suede and bone leather. Every option is a must-have in your wardrobe, and they're on sale for $65.

$95
$65
Nordstrom

Looking for more great deals to shop? Check out the best under $100 deals on bags, jewelry and more at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8, With Model Bre Tiesi

2

Jared Kushner Was Diagnosed With Cancer While Working at White House

3
Exclusive

Love Is Blind’s Natalie Travels to Caribbean With Blake Moynes

4

See Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Pose with Janet Jackson

5

How Kylie Jenner May Have Proved She Has Pregnancy on the Brain