How Shania Twain Crawled Out of Her Painful Divorce to Make Her "Favorite" Music to Date

On July 26, Shania Twain fans rushed to Netflix and started streaming the new documentary Not Just A Girl. While the film celebrates the country singer for all of her history-making accomplishments in the music industry, it also showcases the Grammy winner at her toughest points.
While privately dealing with Lyme disease, which affected her singing abilities, Shania also faced a divorce with her ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange.
"In that search to determine what was causing this lack of control with my voice and this change in my voice, I was facing a divorce," she said. "My husband leaves me for another woman. Now I'm at a whole other low and I don't see any point in going on with a music career."
To make matters worse, Mutt allegedly had an affair with Shania's friend. Both he and the friend have yet to publicly comment on the doc, but both denied the affair when the allegation surfaced in 2008.
"When I lost Mutt, I was thinking that the grief of that was similarly intense to losing my parents and it was like a death," Shania shared in the new doc. "It was the permanent end to so many facets of my life and I never got over my parents' death so I'm thinking, ‘S--t. I'm never going to get over this.'"
"How do you get over that?" Shania continued. "All I can do is determine how I'm going to carry on from there. How am I going to crawl out of this hole that I've fallen in just like that."
Early on in the special, Shania recalled the moment she learned her parents were killed in a car crash. At 22 years old, Shania immediately had to look after her three younger siblings: Mark, Darryl and Carrie-Ann.
So, how did Shania pull through, after her parents' death and a public divorce? The power of music certainly helped her after the split. The singer began taking "baby steps" and writing songs again. And while she was "petrified" to get back in the studio without her husband and longtime producer, Shania had a lot of motivation.
"I'm going to not only get back in the studio without him," she said. "I'm going to write all the music alone and just discover myself again as an individual creative like I've been all of my youth."
What came next was the fifth studio album from Shania called Now. It was her first album to reach No. 1 in all major territories, proving Shania was still the one.
"It was a great experience," she shared. "Now is my favorite recorded work that I've done so far that I enjoy listening to still."
E! News has reached out to Mutt for comment on the cheating allegation in the documentary but has not heard back.
Not Just a Girl is streaming now on Netflix. Plus, a compilation album titled Not Just A Girl (The Highlights) is available today.