Jennifer Lopez's Post-Wedding Trip Dresses Are Her Most Relatable Yet

Jennifer Lopez's Parisian style will have you on the floor.
The JLO Beauty founder may have married Ben Affleck in two designer dresses during their surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16, but her post-wedding attire is proving to be relatively attainable.
Shortly after tying the knot, the newlyweds jetted off to Paris for a romantic trip with their family. Emme, 14, who J.Lo shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, joined in on the fun, as well as Ben's daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13 (whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner).
Naturally, their European getaway has been making headlines, between packing on the PDA and sharing emotional moments together.
Now, it seems, that Jennifer's summer-perfect dresses are all anyone can talk about.
Why, you ask? Aside from being a fashion icon, the Marry Me star has been wearing pieces from the Los Angeles-based label Reformation, which is known for its sustainability and cool-girl aesthetic.
The first Reformation design J.Lo sported was none other than the brand's Tagliatelle Linen Dress, a midi-length style with a corseted bodice and dainty scalloped lace neckline.
While this piece comes in various colors and prints, the Hustlers actress opted for the beige floral pattern during a boat ride with Ben on the Seine river. She completed the summer staple with aviator sunglasses and brown suede sandal heels.
Later in the week, Jennifer turned up the heat with her second Reformation look. During an afternoon of shopping at Christian Dior and walking on the Pont du Carrousel, the actress slipped into a raspberry-colored halter dress.
The statement-making design, called the Stassie Dress, featured a sexy keyhole cutout, a smocked bodice and a plunging neckline. J.Lo's gold jewelry pieces and nude platform heels made it all the more effortless.
