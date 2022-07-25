Why Fans Think Chase Hudson Is Shading Ex Charli D’Amelio in His New Song

Charli D'Amelio may be getting an unwelcome musical shoutout.
Chase Hudson appeared to take aim at his ex-girlfriend one month after the news broke that she was dating his former friend Landon Barker.
On July 24, Chase, aka Lil Huddy, released a clip from his new track, "All the Things I Hate About You," which seemingly throws shade at the new couple.
"Stabbed me in the back like nothin', never even saw this comin," the lyrics include. "You're a showstopper, bad liar, homie hopper and drama starter."
In a video posted to TikTok, Chase, 19, listens to his own song and shakes his head at the cryptic lines.
One day later, the singer posted another TikTok featuring the same portion of the song, which is set to be released on July 29. In this video, he lip syncs along with a sly smile on his face while surrounded by burning candles.
Chase hasn't confirmed who the song is truly about but that hasn't stopped fans from weighing in. "I don't blame you," one said, "your friend is dating your ex."
"HE DID NOT HOLD BACK," another user commented, while a third wrote, "did u expect her to stay stuck or move on?? like its 2022 lets all grow up."
In June, a source confirmed to E! News that Charli and Landon, both 18, are in the "early stages of dating." Over the past few weeks, the two have been spotted on several outings together, including the launch of Landon's boohooMAN collection in Los Angeles and Machine Gun Kelly's after-party for his Madison Square Garden concert. The two have also made several sweet appearances on each other's social media accounts.
Landon and Charli's relationship comes two years after The D'Amelio Show star called it quits with Chase, who she dated for several months.
As for the guys' friendship—which was going strong as recently as May, when Chase accompanied Landon to his father Travis Barker's wedding to Kourtney Kardashian in Italy—there appears to be some bad blood.
After the news broke that Landon was dating Charli, eagle eye fans noticed that Chase seemingly wiped any trace of his former BFF from his social media.