Watch Amandla Stenberg Confront Their Hunger Games Killer Jack Quaid at Comic-Con

Watch : Amandla Stenberg Forgives Jack Quaid for "Hunger Games" Death

Amandla Stenberg forgives, but they never forget.

The actress, who played Rue in 2012's The Hunger Games, finally confronted Jack Quaid, who played Marvel in the film, in an exclusive E! News video from Comic-Con 2022.

For those who don't remember—or those who would just rather forget—Marvel accidentally killed 12-year-old Rue while attempting to stab Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) in the franchise's first film.

Now, more than a decade after its initial release, Amandla addressed the man responsible for their cinematic demise.

"Hello, Jack. It's been so many years," Amandla said in the video. "It's taken me time to recover. Sometimes I still get a jabbing pain through my abdomen and I'm reminded of the time you murdered me. But we all have our faults and I forgive you."

A clearly stunned Jack dropped to his knees and shouted "Yes!" upon Amandla's reveal.

"Yes, oh my gosh. Thank you for letting this happen," Jack said. "Oh my god, people were spitting on me in the streets for years!"

Hey everybody, we can stop spitting on Jack!