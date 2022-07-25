TikToker Bru Reveals He Was in a Throuple

Watch : TikTok's Highest Paid Stars: Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio & More

Josh "Bru" Brubaker has enough love for two.

On July 21, the Circle star shared that he was in "throuple" with two women.

"Two girls and me," he explained to host Alex Warren on the Locked in Podcast. "As we're still getting to know each other, I'm a midwestern boy—like values, family, all this stuff. I'll send you a birthday card when it's time. I was in throuple."

While Bru did not disclose the names of the women he was allegedly in the three-way relationship with, he is currently a one-woman man.

Back in December, he went public with TikToker and YouTube star Anna Sitar. "You already know :)," she wrote to her more than 11 million followers on Dec. 7. Her post featured several cute clips of the couple dancing, cuddling and kissing. Bru told his nearly 4 million followers to "act shocked" as he shared several sweet snapshots of the pair.