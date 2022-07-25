See Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Pose with Janet Jackson at Concert

Watch : Larry Birkhead on Dannielynn's Matchmaking Skills

That's the way (fan) love goes.

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 15, and her father Larry Birkhead had an experience to remember over the weekend when they saw Janet Jackson in concert and spent some time with the "All for You" singer backstage.

"After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson," Larry wrote in a July 24 Instagram post. "She killed it, managed to include all of her hits, sing and dance in the heat and still find time for two of her fans."

In the snap, Janet, Larry and Dannielynn flashed a smile while standing in front of a curtain. As Larry explained in an Instagram post on July 23, the outing marked Dannielynn second Janet concert and Larry's "millionth." But their super fan status doesn't stop there. In fact, Dannielynn has met Janet before while rocking one of Janet's very own outfits at the Barnstable-Brown Gala back in May.