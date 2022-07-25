The Resort Cast Weighs In on Comparisons to The White Lotus

Watch : Cristin Milioti & Co-Stars Dish on The Resort's Wildest Scenes

You might be tempted to compare The Resort to The White Lotus, but according to the cast of the upcoming Peacock series, the two shows couldn't be more different.

Cristina Milioti, William Jackson Harper and their Resort co-stars told E! News as much during San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, where they were promoting the series that centers on a couple's vacation gone wrong. As Nina Bloomgarden put it, "This is so unique and different. You've never seen anything like this before."

That includes The White Lotus, HBO's satirical chronicling of a tropical resort's guests and staff, star Luis Gerardo Mendez said. He even predicted that viewers will come to the same conclusion before the first episode reaches its half-way point.

"Just watch the first four minutes," Luis said, "because the first minute probably looks the same—it's a couple arriving to a resort—but after they get the first margarita, it's a completely different show."

In fact, if the cast did have to make any comparisons, Nina said the series better aligns with The Twilight Zone, Jurassic Park and Titanic.