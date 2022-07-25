The Resort Cast Weighs In on Comparisons to The White Lotus

You might be tempted to compare The Resort to The White Lotus, but according to the cast of the upcoming Peacock series, the two shows couldn't be more different.
Cristina Milioti, William Jackson Harper and their Resort co-stars told E! News as much during San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, where they were promoting the series that centers on a couple's vacation gone wrong. As Nina Bloomgarden put it, "This is so unique and different. You've never seen anything like this before."
That includes The White Lotus, HBO's satirical chronicling of a tropical resort's guests and staff, star Luis Gerardo Mendez said. He even predicted that viewers will come to the same conclusion before the first episode reaches its half-way point.
"Just watch the first four minutes," Luis said, "because the first minute probably looks the same—it's a couple arriving to a resort—but after they get the first margarita, it's a completely different show."
In fact, if the cast did have to make any comparisons, Nina said the series better aligns with The Twilight Zone, Jurassic Park and Titanic.
This prompted an ingenious remark from Cristina, who explained that likening The Resort to The White Lotus "would be like comparing Jurassic Park to The Land Before Time because they both have dinosaurs."
That, or ET to Charlie's Angels. Added Luis, "They just have Drew Barrymore in them. That's a perfect analogy. You're welcome."
There's no telling why The Resort is in a genre of its own—and the cast certainly didn't give away any spoilers—but even Cristina, who worked with series creator Andy Siara on Hulu's sci-fi rom-com Palm Springs, admitted to constantly being surprised as the story played out.
"Honestly, even the stuff that I knew was coming, I was surprised by," Cristina told E! News. "I loved the pitch. At the time when I heard it, it was nothing like what the show is. I mean, it is, but I just imagined it completely different."
Hear more from The Resort cast in the above interview.
The first three episodes of The Resort will premiere on Peacock on July 28, with the remaining five episodes dropping weekly every Thursday.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)