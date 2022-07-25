"Proud Dad" Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates Daughter Casie's 13th Birthday

Machine Gun Kelly shared a tribute for his daughter Casie in honor of her 13th birthday. See the adorable photos below.

Machine Gun Kelly is celebrating his daughter's latest milestone.

On July 24, the singer took to his Instagram Stories to share sweet photos of his daughter Casie in honor of her 13th birthday. In the first snap, Machine Gun Kelly—whose real name is Colson Baker—shared a photo of the teen looking cool while wearing a pair of white sunglasses, writing, "You're officially a teenager today. Happy 13th birthday my love ��❤️."

Machine Gun Kelly also gave fans a peek as to how the family celebrated the special day, including a pic of Casie hugging her dad as he holds a big birthday cake that read "OMG YOU'RE A TEENAGER," on the icing. Alongside the sweet image, the "Bloody Valentine" musician included a note calling himself a "proud dad."

The father-daughter duo have shown off their close bond throughout the course of Machine Gun Kelly's career, with the rapper including her in a song from his latest album and bringing her along to big events. And Casie may have inherited his musical talent, as the pair recently performed a rousing duet of Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love," which the Good Mourning star posted on his Instagram.

Last December, Machine Gun Kelly got candid while discussing how much he values Casie's input on his music on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now," he told Kelly Clarkson. "Like, she has her finger on the pulse of like, what's hot or like, if I'm doing a song and it's the right one, she'll confirm it."

The rapper, who shares his daughter with ex Emma Cannon, also explained how much he loves watching Casie be "excited for life."

"I was just walking behind my daughter in the airport the other day and she just has this walk, it's this pure bounce, she's so excited for life like she's so young in her life," he said. "I've experienced so much in my life. I just pray to every God that exists that she just keeps that bounce forever and that no one interferes with that."

 

