Paul Wesley Transforms Into an Older Man For Flowers in the Attic: The Origin

Watch : Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Dish on Their 'Firsts'

This is Paul Wesley like we've never seen him before.

With old-age make-up and gray hair, the former Vampire Diaries star transforms into the menacing Amos in E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the finale of Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.

Amos is called in for support after his cousin Olivia Winfield Foxworth (Jemima Rooper) is rocked by the departure of her daughter Corinne (Hannah Dodd) and Corinne's partner—and half sibling!—Christopher (Callum Kerr).

"After Corinne and Christopher left, I found myself in, well, rather a dark place," Olivia tells Amos upon his arrival to Foxworth Hall. "I suppose I was finding it increasingly difficult to find the light where it used to shine so brightly."

Amos does his best to console her—at least initially.

"A certain amount of darkness is to be expected," he says. "You've suffered tremendous loss."

With Amos' attention totally fixed on her, Olivia begins to open up even further.