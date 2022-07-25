Resident Alien Cast Teases George Takei and More "Heavy-Hitter" Guest Stars

Watch : Resident Alien Cast Teases George Takei & Linda Hamilton Guest Roles

A famous Trekkie is about to crash land on Resident Alien.

The cast of SYFY's hit series just revealed a major celebrity guest appearance on the show's upcoming second half of season two: Star Trek legend George Takei!

"We can't say in what capacity," show runner Chris Sheridan teased, while actress Alice Wetterlund joked of her character, "He's a new love interest for D'Arcy."

In addition to Takei, Linda Hamilton will also make an appearance during the show's sophomore season. "We got some heavy-hitters," Sara Tomko added. "Very exciting."

As for their dream guest stars, the group tossed around the casts of Avengers and Riverdale as potential ideas before Wetterlund shared, "Now that we've broken the seal of George Takei, I don't see why more Star Trek people can't pop on through."

Tomko wants to reunite with Taylor Blackwell, who plays Alan Tudyk's daughter in the series. "I really, really loved working with her," she gushed. "She was awesome."

Sheridan continued, "We would love Alex Borstein to come back. We had fun with her last season. She said she wants to come back."