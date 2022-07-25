Get Your First Look at Bill Nye's Apocalyptic Peacock Series The End Is Nye

Watch : Bill Nye MARRIES Journalist Liza Mundy

Bill Nye is returning to TV with a cataclysmic new series.

Everyone's favorite Science Guy is taking on world-ending disasters in the upcoming Peacock show The End Is Nye. Co-created by Seth MacFarlane, Brannon Braga and Nye, the six-part docuseries premieres August 25.

"Earth is constantly on the edge of disaster," Nye says in the series' first look trailer, which dropped at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con on July 23.

From gigantic meteors to colossal storms to deadly diseases, each episode will see the scientist break down a different global catastrophe, "each one leading to my imminent doom," as he says in the teaser.

With some scientific explanation, Nye will demonstrate how we can survive each disastrous event, decrease their effects on the world and even prevent them from ever occurring. And it wouldn't be a Bill Nye series without the host's signature narration, witty comedy and over-the-top spectacle.

Best known for his '90s educational children's series Bill Nye the Science Guy, the TV personality has guest starred on several shows over the years, such as Blindspot, The Big Bang Theory and American Dad!