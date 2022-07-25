Goodfellas Actor Paul Sorvino, Father to Mira Sorvino, Dead at 83

Mira Sorvino is mourning the loss of her dad.
The Romy And Michele's High School Reunion star took to social media to share the news that Paul Sorvino has died at the age of 83.
"My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed," she tweeted on July 25. "My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much."
The 54-year-old actress added, "I'm sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend."
Paul's wife, DeeDee Sorvino also posted on Instagram, saying she was "completely devastated."
"The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone," she wrote, alongside with a sweet photo of the couple, who married in December 2014. "I am heartbroken."
According to a statement from Paul's publicist Roger Neal, the New York native died of natural causes, having dealt with health issues over the past few years. His wife was with him when he passed.
Paul will be interred at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, in the Garden of Legends, the statement confirmed.
The veteran actor may be best known for his role as Paulie Cicero in the 1990 gangster film Goodfellas and as NYPD Sergeant Phil Cerreta on the TV series Law & Order from 1991 to 1992.. He also starred on the CBS comedy series That's Life from 2000 to 2022 and appeared in supporting roles in films such as A Touch of Class, Reds, The Rocketeer, Dick Tracey, Nixon and Romeo + Juliet.
In addition to his acting career, Paul was an accomplished opera singer, businessman, writer and sculptor.
Paul is also survived by his two other adult children, Amanda Sorvino and Michael Sorvino and five grandchildren.
"There will never be another Paul Sorvino," DeeDee shared in a statement though Roger. "He was the love of my life and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage."