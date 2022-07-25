Sharna Burgess Details "Scary" C-Section Experience After Welcoming Baby Zane With Brian Austin Green

Watch : Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Welcome BABY BOY!

Sharna Burgess is opening up about the realities of giving birth.

The Dancing With the Stars pro welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Zane, with Brian Austin Green in late June. Ahead of her son's one-month milestone, Sharna detailed the "scary" events that took place when she went into labor.

"I didn't expect a C section," Sharna revealed in a July 25 Instagram post. "I didn't necessarily have a birth plan but even my relaxed go-with-the-flow approach got tested when we were told this was the safest option."

Although the professional dancer's baby boy "arrived healthy and happy," she explained, "our little Zane was trying so hard to get out but after 30+ hrs of labor and my water breaking TWICE, i just wasn't dilating enough."

She continued, "In the moment it was scary, s--t even on the table it was scary."

However, Sharna admitted that her postpartum journey proved to be a lot more challenging than she anticipated.