Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Canceled After 7 Seasons

TBS has canceled the late-night series Full Frontal with Samantha Bee after seven seasons. See the show's official Twitter announcement.

After seven seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee's run on TBS has come to an end. 

The network confirmed on July 25 that the late-night show won't be returning this fall. 

"As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we've made some difficult, business-based decisions. Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not return to TBS," a rep for the network also told The Hollywood Reporter. "We are proud to have been the home to Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work. We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future."

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee debuted in 2016 and had its 200th episode in December 2021. Over the course of its run, the show received multiple Emmy nominations, including in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category four years in a row. This year, it's up in the Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series group for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time in Late Night. It also won in the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special category for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2017.

photos
Late-Night Talk Show Hosts

"Bee made television history in the late night space, paving the way for female voices in what has traditionally been, and continues to be a male dominated landscape," her reps told The Hollywood Reporter. "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee consistently broke barriers with Sam and her team boldly using political satire to entertain, inform and empower viewers, while embracing critically underrepresented stories, particularly about women."

After news of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee's cancelation broke, the show expressed its gratitude to its employees and its fans. 

"We're so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week—that there wasn't wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang," its official Twitter account shared. "To our loyal fans - we love you, you're very special. Go home, and go home in peace." 

The account also tweeted, "Full Frontal is leaving TBS to go spend more time with her family."

