5 Things Bear Grylls Can't Live Without While Filming

We interviewed Bear Grylls because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Bear is a paid spokesperson for Duracell and Luminox Watches. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Adventurer Bear Grylls is back with a new show National Geographic TV show, Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge. Throughout the season, he will teach survival skills to celebrities including Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher, Florence Pugh, Simu Liu, Anthony Anderson, and Rob Riggle. If you can't learn survival skills from Bear yourself, the next best thing is buying some of his must-haves.

In a recent E! News interview, Bear shared his must-haves that he uses during filming. In addition to some shoppable items, Bear shared some words of wisdom, advising, "Always bring a survival mindset with you on all adventures. According to Bear, it's important to always have courage, kindness, and a good spirit." If you're looking for more wisdom from Bear, check out his picks below.