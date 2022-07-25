Kim Kardashian Shares Photo Comparing Daughter Chicago West to Kendall Jenner

Chicago West takes after her auntie Kenny.
Kendall Jenner might not have any kids of her own but it seems she has a mini-me version of herself in her niece. On July 24, Kim Kardashian reposted a side-by-side snap of her daughter Chicago and Kendall on her Instagram Story—and the resemblance between the two is uncanny.
Although Kim reposted the photo from fan account @kimkardashsassy without adding any further comment, she did make sure to tag her sister so she could see the comparison. The model has yet to publicly respond.
But don't expect the adorable comparisons to the 4-year-old to trigger any baby fever from Kendall's end.
In a recently released trailer for season two of Hulu's The Kardashians, the 818 Founder candidly shot down her desire to become a mom anytime soon. As her younger sister Kylie Jenner complained about needing a night out while pregnant with her second child, Kendall reflected on where she's at with her life in regards to motherhood.
"I need my first night out," Kylie told her sister. "I haven't had a night out in almost a year."
The teaser then cut to Kendall in a confessional. "This is definitely a massive birth control moment for me," she said. "It's a lot."
This isn't the first time Kendall turned down the idea of welcoming any mini-mes of her own soon.
When her mom Kris Jenner told her that "it might be time to have a baby" during a May 26 episode of The Kardashians, Kendall admitted that the idea made her uncomfortable.
"I still have a lot I need to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life," Kendall said in a confessional. "Like, I'm still just enjoying life on my own and I'm OK with that right now."