Supermodel Shanina Shaik Reveals Sex of Her First Baby With Matthew Adesuyan

The Model Squad alum, who exclusively announced her pregnancy to E! News in May, shared additional details with us about her first child with boyfriend, Matthew Adesuyan.

In fact, the Australian supermodel revealed her little one's sex for the first time, telling E! News, "Matthew and I are so excited to know we are having a boy!"

"We both wanted to have a boy and our dreams came true," she continued. "I'm thrilled to be a boy mum and raise a kind, caring, loving human being. He is surrounded with so much love and support."

The Victoria's Secret model expressed just how excited she is to meet her son and become a mother.

"He will be a part of a growing family between Matthew and I," she gushed. "I have always wanted to be a mum and I'm happy to share this new journey with my partner."