RHOBH's Erika Jayne Clarifies Her Comments on Crystal Kung Minkoff's Eating Disorder

Watch : Crystal Kung Minkoff REACTS to Erika Jayne's Eating Disorder Comment

Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' onscreen drama is once again spilling over into the real world.

This time, it's Erika Jayne and Crystal Kung Minkoff dealing with the aftershock from the show. Fans watched Crystal open up about her ongoing struggle with an eating disorder on RHOBH's July 20 episode, and while most of her co-stars were supportive, Erika made several comments, that have since caused an uproar on social media.

Viewers appeared to be most upset with Erika for suggesting Crystal take laxatives and jokingly refusing her a chicken tender; however, that's not what Erika addressed on the latest episode of the RHOBH After Show. Instead, Erika explained the motivation behind asking Crystal why she hadn't sought professional treatment.

"Crystal has told us about it and she's been very open on Instagram [and] social media about her eating disorder," Erika said, "and when I was going through my mental health stuff, I reached out to a psychiatrist to help me...I reached out and got treated. I couldn't understand why Crystal, when I asked her this, she said '‘No.''