Nicola Peltz Goes Back to Her "Roots" With Must-See Hair Transformation

Watch : Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham Pack on "Married Life" PDA

Bye-bye blonde!

Nicola Peltz is going "back to my roots" and changing her hair color from platinum to brunette, revealing her new 'do on Instagram July 23.

The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress, 27, can thank founder of Los Angeles salon Hair Daniel Moon—who's also worked with stars like Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron and Addison Rae—for her look, which he described as "sleek + chic."

As for what Peltz's husband Brooklyn Beckham thinks of her darker strands, he's clearly a fan, writing in the comments section of her posts "sexy baby xxxxx" and "WOW." Of course, this shouldn't come as a surprise to their fans as Beckham is Peltz's biggest cheerleader in life, in her career and also apparently when she's in the salon chair.

"Getting ready and going to an event with Brooklyn is so much fun," the Bates Motel alum told BAZAAR.com in May. "I've said this so many times, but he takes minutes to get ready, and I'm always in hair and makeup for a couple hours. He's the one entertaining all of us, or if we are home, he will throw together snacks."