Jason Momoa Involved in Car Crash in California

Watch : Did Lisa Bonet HINT at Jason Momoa Split Last Year?

Jason Momoa is OK following a car accident in Topanga, Calif. this past weekend.

The incident took place on Old Topanga Road at around 11:00 a.m. on July 24, according to a California Highway Patrol collision report obtained by KTLA. Citing the report, the Los Angeles news outlet said a 21-year-old motorcyclist named Vitaliy Avagimyan was riding his bike when he crossed the middle line in the road and went "directly into the path" of Momoa's car, resulting in Avagimyan being "ejected from his motorcycle."

According to KTLA, again citing the report, Momoa, 42, flagged down a driver passing by to call 911 and helped Avagimyan until an ambulance arrived to transport Avagimyan to Northridge Hospital in Northridge, Calif. for "minor, non-life threatening injuries." The news organization notes that the actor was not hurt.

E! News has reached out to California Highway Patrol and to Momoa's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.