Adele Announces Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Tour Dates

Watch : Adele Stands by Decision to Postpone Las Vegas Residency

Adele is finally heading to Sin City.

After postponing her 2022 Las Vegas residency back in January, the "Easy on Me" singer, 34, has unveiled the rescheduled dates for Weekends With Adele.

"Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows," Adele wrote on Instagram July 25. "I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever!"

The singer issued an apology and added that though fans may think her choice to previously postpone the dates was a "horrible decision," she believes it "was the right one."

"To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me," Adele concluded. "Thank you for your patience, I love you."