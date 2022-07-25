Titanic Actor David Warner Dead at 80

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Hollywood has lost a legendary actor.

David Warner, who appeared in films Titanic, The Omen and more, passed away on July 24 from a "cancer-related illness," his family confirmed to NBC. He was 80.

"Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity," his family said in a statement. "He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken."

Warner's partner, actress Lisa Bowerman, paid tribute to the star on Twitter July 25. "Goodnight sweet prince," she wrote alongside a photo of Warner. "May flights of angels...Heartbroken. #davidwarner."

The English actor will be remembered for a number of significant roles over the years, including his portrayal of Spicer Lovejoy—a bodyguard to Cal Hockley (Billy Zane)—in 1997's Titanic.