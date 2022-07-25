Elon Musk Denies Having Affair With Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin's Wife Nicole Shanahan

The world's richest man simply isn't buying.
Over the weekend, a report alleged that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had a brief relationship with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Google's co-founder, Sergey Brin. According to the Wall Street Journal, who cited sources close to the matter, at the time of the alleged liaison (in December 2021), Brin and Shanahan were separated but still living together. The publication also alleged, citing the same sources, that Brin filed for divorce several weeks after learning about the affair.
In response to the report on July 24, Musk tweeted, "This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."
In a follow up tweet, Musk wrote that he works "crazy hours, so there just isn't much time for shenanigans."
According to WSJ, who cited people familiar to the two, tension between Musk and Brin—who are longterm friends—and their teams "has been growing" in recent months.
Brin, who, as the publication reported, invested $500,000 in funding during Tesla's early days, "has ordered his financial advisers to sell his personal investments in Mr. Musk's companies." WSJ did not confirm whether there has been any actual sale.
The outlet, who cited sources with knowledge of the incident, reported that Musk attempted to apologize to Brin at a party earlier this year, but that Brin isn't on regular speaking terms with Musk.
Brin—who is the seventh richest person in the world—filed for divorce from Shanahan in January after three years of marriage, per court documents obtained by WSJ. The Google co-founder cited "irreconcilable differences," as the reason for the split.
Shanahan told Puck in July, "I hope for Sergey and I to move forward with dignity, honesty and harmony for the sake of our child, and we are both working towards that."
Per the outlet, a lawyer for Brin declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Shanahan did not respond to requests for comment.
E! News' attempts to contact reps for Brin and Shanahan were not successful.