Houston Texans Wide Receiver John Metchie III Shares Leukemia Diagnosis

John Metchie III, a 22-year-old wide receiver for the Houston Texans, shared on July 24 that he's been diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. See the athlete's message about his health below.

By Jess Cohen Jul 25, 2022 12:15 PMTags
SportsHealthFootballCelebritiesCancer
Watch: Dancer Uses TikTok to Help Fight Cancer--Feel Good Friday

Fans, friends and fellow athletes are sending love to John Metchie III amid his battle with leukemia.

On July 24, the 22-year-old Houston Texans player shared that he'll "likely not be playing" this NFL season as he puts his health first. "Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia," John's message began. "I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time."

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, APL is a blood cancer that is "characterized by a marked increase in a type of white blood cells known as promyelocytes, a type of immature white blood cell."

As the Houston Texans prepare for their upcoming season, John—a rookie who was the 44th pick in the 2022 NFL draft back in April—wrote that his main focus will be on his recovery.

While concluding his statement, John thanked supporters in advance for their well-wishes. "I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever," he wrote. "God bless."

photos
Celeb Cancer Survivors

After the Houston Texans shared John's statement on social media, the athlete received an outpouring of love and support. Teammate Ogbo Okoronkwo commented on Instagram, "You got this brother! @metchieiii." While fellow teammate Brevin Jordan wrote, "His story is gonna be legendary," along with a heart emoji.

Albert Pena/CSM/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Post Cryptic Quotes Amid Baby News

2

Jennifer Lopez Poses Nude for JLo Body Line, Launched on 53rd Birthday

3

Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa Reveal Sex of Their First Baby

Houston Texans player Tae Davis also sent love and prayers to his teammate, commenting on Instagram, "Small thing to a giant.. You got this bro."

The Houston Texans organization added on Twitter, "We're all behind you, 88."

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Post Cryptic Quotes Amid Baby News

2

Jennifer Lopez Poses Nude for JLo Body Line, Launched on 53rd Birthday

3

Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa Reveal Sex of Their First Baby

4

Keke Palmer Responds to Zendaya Comparisons Amid Colorism Commentary

5

Bachelor Nation's Emily Ferguson Marries William Karlsson in Las Vegas