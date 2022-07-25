Houston Texans Wide Receiver John Metchie III Shares Leukemia Diagnosis

Watch : Dancer Uses TikTok to Help Fight Cancer--Feel Good Friday

Fans, friends and fellow athletes are sending love to John Metchie III amid his battle with leukemia.

On July 24, the 22-year-old Houston Texans player shared that he'll "likely not be playing" this NFL season as he puts his health first. "Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia," John's message began. "I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time."

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, APL is a blood cancer that is "characterized by a marked increase in a type of white blood cells known as promyelocytes, a type of immature white blood cell."

As the Houston Texans prepare for their upcoming season, John—a rookie who was the 44th pick in the 2022 NFL draft back in April—wrote that his main focus will be on his recovery.

While concluding his statement, John thanked supporters in advance for their well-wishes. "I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever," he wrote. "God bless."