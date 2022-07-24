Pete Davidson's Co-Star Maria Bakalova Reveals What Surprised Her About Him

Kim Kardashian isn't the only one singing the praises of boyfriend Pete Davidson.
In an interview with E! News at Comic-Con 2022 on July 23, Maria Bakalova raved about the actor, who stars with her in the upcoming film Bodies Bodies Bodies, out Aug. 5.
"What surprised me was that he was so freaking disciplined," the actress said about working with Pete. "He was probably the most prepared one of all of us, which is like, wow, he knows every single line that he will say, he is able to improvise just because of that, because he is freaking prepared."
Maria, previously known for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and also at Comic-Con to promote Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, continued, "He's so generous and nice and just a sweetheart. But I think you can pretty much guess that because somebody that is able to make jokes about himself has to be a nice person. Sarcasm, self-irony is like, a sign of intelligence. He's just incredible. He really is great."
Kim and Pete began dating late last year after she hosting SNL, during which they shared a kiss in an Aladdin parody sketch. The reality star has since spoken fondly of the now-former cast member several times in interviews and on her family's Hulu series The Kardashians.
"Pete has got to be literally the best human being I've ever met," Kim said on the show. "The best heart. People always say, 'Oh, he's so funny...that's like, fourth on my list of why I like him."
She added, "He always wants the best for people, can handle anything, always does it with grace. He's really, really thoughtful and humble and genuine. I would say the best word to describe Pete is 'genuine.'"
Kim recently flew to Australia to visit Pete, who is filming the movie Wizards!, for a brief trip before traveling home to Los Angeles.