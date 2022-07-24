Everything You Need to Know About Marvel's Multiverse Saga, Including Phase 5 and Phase 6

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Phase Five:

As Kevin joked during the presentation, "What in the heck is Phase Five?" Well, it's where things appear to get very interesting.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The next installment of the saga will kick off with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Feb. 17, 2023. According to director Peyton Reed, the film will "finally spend time in the Quantum Realm."

Alongside Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors is set to star as the infamous villain Kang, who is a variant of his character He Who Remains from season one of Loki. He will seemingly shake things up once again going forward, as he jokingly told fans at Comic-Con, "There will be conquering."

Secret Invasion

Although an official release date hasn't been set outside of spring 2023, Cobie Smulders joined Kevin onstage to discuss the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, which stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman. The series "showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years," per a Disney+ synopsis.

Audiences have met Skrulls in the past (like Talos in Captain Marvel) as well as in brief end credit scenes in Wandavision and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

"We're gonna get deeper into the characters. We're going to see them in new ways. It's going to be an exciting thriller and you're never gonna really know who people are: are they a Skrull? Are they human?" Cobie teased at the event. "It's going to be a bit of a guessing game, but it's been so much fun to shoot and I cannot wait."