Naked and Afraid Star Melanie Rauscher Dead at 35

Melanie Rauscher, who starred on the Discovery Channel reality show Naked and Afraid, has died. She was 35.
The former contestant had been dog-sitting at a home in Prescott, AZ while the homeowners were away on vacation and when they returned on July 17, they found her deceased on a bed in a guest room, a rep for the Prescott Police Department told TMZ on July 23.
The outlet reported that several cans of compressed air, often used to clean computers, were found near Rauscher's body, and that the dog was unharmed. Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play and that no suicide note or drug paraphernalia was found, TMZ reported.
E! News has reached out to local authorities and has not heard back.
An obituary confirmed Rauscher "passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 17." It states the former Naked and Afraid star was born and raised in Philadelphia, attended Old Dominion University in Virginia and worked at Prescott VA Medical Center at the time of her passing. Rauscher also "served honorably in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt CVN-17 during the Iraq War," the tribute reads.
Rauscher made her TV debut on season seven of Naked and Afraid in 2017 and went on the following year to star on the spinoff series Naked and Afraid XL.
"She was an avid outdoor enthusiast who loved nature and all creatures big and small," states her obituary. "Melanie loved camping & hiking and finding adventure wherever she could. Melanie also had a passion for challenging herself."
The tribute continued, "Mel was a passionate athlete and deeply involved in local adult leagues. She was a diehard Eagles fan. She was a natural comedian, and her wit was unmatched. Melanie's boisterous laugh will echo in the hearts and minds of her loved ones forever."
Rauscher is survived by her parents, three sisters, a niece and nephew and other extended family members. A visitation is scheduled to take place in Sun City West, Ariz. later this week, while a celebration of her life is being planned for October in Philadelphia.