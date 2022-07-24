Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: Best Under $25 Deals on Kids' Clothing & Baby Gear

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Over the past couple of weeks we've been bringing you all the best deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022. Whether you're looking to stock up on new boots and jeans for fall or score a great deal on makeup and skincare, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has something for everyone. If you have kids to shop for, we've rounded up all the can't-miss deals you'll want to shop today.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has over 600 amazing deals on girls' and boys' fashion, baby clothing, shoes and baby gear. There's a wide range of products and prices from $5 essentials to a premium stroller set from Nuna. If you're on a budget, you can find some really cute finds for under $50 like this pair of UGG slippers for $40 or these Hunter rainboots for $40 as well. But those aren't the only great deals you find find.
We've rounded up some of our favorite under $25 deals on kids' clothing and baby gear at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Check those out below.
Tucker + Tate 6-Pack Active Quarter Socks
According to recent reviews, these socks from Tucker + Tate are perfect. One reviewer wrote, "My kids love these socks and they are picky about socks! Not too thick or too thin, snug fit, perfect height. Perfect kids socks." Right now they're on sale for $12.
Nordstrom Kids' High Waist Bike Shorts Two-Pack
These casual bike shorts by Nordstrom were designed to be soft, comfy and cute. You get two shorts in a pack, and there are five color and pattern combos to choose from. They're regularly priced at $18, but you can get them on sale for $12.
Nordstrom Baby Organic Cotton Hooded Cardigan
Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with this organic cotton cardigan with hood. Many rave over how cute it is, while others can't get over the buttery soft feel. It's the perfect time to buy as fall is just right around the corner!
Joe's Kids' Brixton Stretch Jeans
If your kids hate wearing jeans, this pair of stretch jeans from Joe's may be the pair that changes their mind. As one shopper wrote, "These jeans are perfect for my 13-year-old son. He needs jeans that are stylish with some stretch. We bought three pairs in both light and dark colors, he hasn't stopped wearing them. Perfect pair of jeans." Best part is, it's on sale for $20.
Tucker + Tate Animal Ear Hoodie
With its cute design and adorable animal ear details on the hood, this hoodie by Tucker + Tate has the makings of being your kid's favorite sweatshirt. There are four colors and patterns to choose from including multi-colored stripes and a fun roller skate print.
Nordstrom Baby Hooded Animal Towel
This adorable hooded towel will keep your little one nice and warm after a bath. It's originally $39, but you can get it on sale today for $25.
Vans Kids' Azulvera Short Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
This button-up shirt from Vans features a cool desert blooms pattern. The shirt is available in toddler, little boy and big boy sizes. Prices start at $23.
Open Edit Elliott Retro Sneaker
You'll have the most stylish kid around when they put on these retro-cool sneakers by Open Edit. There are walker and toddler sizes available, and it comes in two super cute colors. Right now, they're on sale for $25.
Nordstrom Baby Cable Knit Blanket
These cozy cable knit blankets come highly recommended by Nordstrom shoppers. One called it the "best baby blanket in the world," while another said they buy these for anyone having a baby because they're super soft and cozy. It's currently available in three colors and on sale for $22.
Tucker + Tate 5-Pack Hipster Briefs
It's a great time to stock up on underwear! This pack of five hipster briefs feature stretchy cotton in a mix of solid colors and cute patterns. It's available in toddler, little girl and big girl sizes. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can snag a pack for $12.
Tucker + Tate Kids' Assorted 5-Pack Trunks
These packs of assorted underwear by Tucker + Tate come in solid colors, stripes, dinosaurs and more. They have a ton of five-star reviews with shoppers loving how soft the cotton is. They typically go for $25, but you can get them on sale now for $16.
UGG Cozy II Scuff Slipper
If you have a little more flexibility in your budget, treat your kid to these cute and cozy slippers from UGG. It's currently available in this pretty purple ruby color, and there are sizes for toddler, little kid and big kid.
Hunter First Classic Waterproof Rain Boot
Now's your chance to snag a pair of Hunter's iconic rain boots for a really great price! There are two colors to choose from and there are sizes available in walker, toddler and little kid. Keep in mind, this is a really popular deal with sizes running out fast. Be sure to snag this ASAP.
Looking for more affordable finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022? Check out the best under $35 deals on fashion, beauty and more.