Ricky Martin Returns to the Stage After Nephew's Case Against Him Is Dismissed

Ricky Martin is ready to start healing with music.
Only one day after an abuse case against him was dismissed in court, the singer took the stage at the Hollywood Bowl stage in Los Angeles for a special concert with the LA Philharmonic.
"This is going to be a beautiful evening," Martin, 50, told the audience on July 23, per People. "All I want is for you to forget all of your issues. I want you to focus on the love and the light."
Throughout the evening, Martin appeared to be in great spirits, shaking his bon bon and delivering his biggest hits, including "Cup of Life," "She Bangs" and "Livin' La Vida Loca."
Earlier this month, Martin stood accused of incest, stalking and harassment by his nephew, who had been granted a temporary restraining order against him. (The temporary order "was not extended by the Court" Martin's attorneys later told E! in a statement.) However, the nephew withdrew his allegations against Martin during a court hearing on July 21.
After the case was dismissed, Martin gave an emotional statement, telling his side of the story.
"I'm in front of the cameras today because I really need to talk in order for me to start my healing process," he said in a video obtained by E! News. "For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following a procedure where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of a judge."
"Thank God, these claims were proven to be false, but I'm going to tell you the truth: it has been so painful," he continued. "It has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I wouldn't wish this upon anybody."
Looking to put the "nonsense" behind him, Martin said his "priority" is now to heal.
"And how do I heal? With music," he explained. "I cannot wait to be back onstage. I cannot wait to be back in front of cameras and...entertain, which is what I do best."
E! News has reached out to the lawyer for Martin's nephew but has not heard back.