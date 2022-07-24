How Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard "Graduated" Their Daughters to Their Own Bedroom

Watch : Kristen Bell's Kids Know All the "Frozen 2" Secrets

New school year, new sleep plan.

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard have been candid in the past about them and their daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, all sleeping in the same room. Now with back-to-school season right around the corner, the actress shares that the family has changed up their bedtime arrangements.

"We just graduated from them sleeping on the floor on this trifold mattress," she exclusively told E! News on July 22. "So you can congratulate me—we did it, they now sleep in their room on beds right next to each other and they cuddle with each other instead of us."

Kristen, 42, said she has help getting the little ones to fall asleep on their own with Hello Bello nighttime gummies, which include melatonin, so that her and Dax, 47, can have some quality mom and dad time.

"It would knock them out quicker and they'd be great, and then we would hook up," she continued."We do not want to go to sleep when they want to go to sleep, so we would hook up our headphones by Bluetooth to the television, put on a show and they would be on the floor like trying to fall asleep."

She added, "So, that's how we got out of having to go to bed at the same time."