Watch One Direction Be Put Together in Never-Before-Seen X-Factor Video

For the members of One Direction, the story of my life could've gone a whole lot differently.

On July 23, to celebrate the beloved boyband's 12th anniversary, Fremantle Media released a never-before-seen video of the group filmed during season seven of The X Factor U.K. in 2010. The clip shows judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh forming One Direction after testing out different member combinations.

As the trio peer over a table covered in photos of potential soloists, Nicole suggests that they create "an imaginary boy group instead of just saying, ‘no.'" She then takes the photo of Niall Horan from Louis and places him in a separate pile.

When Harry Styles' photo appears next, the judges universally agree that he should also be in the group. "Yes," Nicole continues, before tapping Niall's photo. "Put him with him."

With the addition of Louis Tomlinson, Nicole starts to get excited as the band begins to take shape. "Yes! They're the cutest boyband ever!" She cheers. "I love it. The little girls are gonna love them."