Bachelor Nation's Emily Ferguson Marries William Karlsson in Las Vegas

Emily Ferguson's journey to find love ends with wedding bells.

The Bachelor Nation star married Las Vegas Knights hockey player William Karlsson on July 23 in Las Vegas, E! News has confirmed.

According to an insider, the pair, both 29, tied the knot at Resorts World Las Vegas, which was also the site of Emily's twin sister Haley Ferguson's nuptials to professional hockey player Oula Palve last month.

To kick off the weekend festivities, William enjoyed a relaxing groom's spa day at Awana Spa & Wellness, the source reveals to E! News, and a celebratory dinner at Carversteak per another insider. On July 22, he and Emily celebrated at a rehearsal dinner at Resorts World Las Vegas' Asian-inspired restaurant FUHU, followed by a welcome reception at RedTail, a social style gaming bar, for a fun-filled night of karaoke, according to the first source.

On the morning of the wedding, the bride prepared for the big day at the Palace—the over 6,500 square feet estate-style suite at Crockfords—while the groom and his groomsmen enjoyed time at Eight Cigar Bar. The nuptials took place on the Rose Rooftop, the insider continued.