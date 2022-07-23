Ben Affleck Appears to Take a Nap on Boat Ride During Post-Wedding Trip With Jennifer Lopez

Watch : Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Share a KISS in Paris

Married life can be exhausting—just ask Ben Affleck.

One week after tying the knot with Jennifer Lopez, the actor was snapped looking extra sleepy on a boat-ride in Paris, where the two have been vacationing with their family.

In the photographs, taken July 23, Ben appeared to be taking a nap as he cruised around the city's Seine River. Along with his wife, the Justice League star was joined by his kids Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13—who he shares with ex Jennifer Garner and J.Lo's 14-year-old twins Max and Emme—who she shares with ex Marc Anthony.

The newlyweds—who married in Las Vegas on July 16 three months after the pair got engaged (for the second time)—touched down in Paris earlier this week. While an eyewitness exclusively tells E! News that Jennifer was in France for work-related reasons, it didn't stop the blended family from taking in some of the city's best sites and packing on the PDA.