Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Taylor Swift: See Their Cutest Photos

On her 30th birthday, Selena Gomez reunited with longtime bestie Taylor Swift. See their adorable reunion and past pics of the two together over the years.

Taylena forever!

On July 22, Selena Gomez turned 30 and celebrated the milestone at a dinner with friends, including longtime bestie Taylor Swift. The birthday girl posted a couple of pics of the pair's reunion.

In one image, Selena smiles as she wraps an arm around the fellow pop star, who forms "3" and "0" with her hands. In the other photo, Selena giggles as she holds a wrapped present, while Taylor gives a thumbs up.

Selena captioned her post, "30, nerdy and worthy."

Selena and Taylor, 32, have been friends for more than a dozen years. According to Selena, the two met in 2008 while she was dating Nick Jonas (the two split after several months) and Taylor was going out with Joe Jonas (they also broke up after a few months). 

"We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical," Gomez said in 2017 KISS-FM UK interview, when asked how she and Taylor met. "It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots, and I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."

She added, "We're all friends now."

photos
Selena Gomez Through the Years

See photos of Selena and Taylor's reunion at the former star's birthday party as well as past pics of the BFFs over the years:

Instagram / Selena Gomez
Selena Turns 30

Selena celebrates her 30th birthday with friends, including Taylor, 32.

Instagram / Selena Gomez
Selena's 30th Birthday

Selena writes on her Instagram, "30, nerdy and worthy."

Stefan / BACKGRID
Wearing the Merch

Gomez sports a Taylor Swift Reputation Tour hoodie while out and about in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Selfie Sisters

"I'm grateful for those I surround myself with. And this woman right here happens to be one of my favorites. Love our tradition and I love you," wrote the "Hands to Myself" singer in a sweet Instagram pic posted the day after their reputation show.

Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty Images
reputation Duet

Reuniting onstage for the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer's Rose Bowl concert, the longtime besties serenade the crowd with Gomez's hit "Hands to Myself."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS
Grammys Dates

The two arrive at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS
So Many Hugs!

The two hug at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner
Power of Three

During the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the iconic pair pose with "Starlight" singer Serayah.

Michael Simon/STARTRAKS PHOTO via ABC
Billboard Awards Besties

The two appear together at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner
Hugs!

The two embrace during the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner
iHeartRadio BFFs

The "Bad Liar" singer gives her bestie a tight hug backstage of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards. That night, Swift won four awards—Female Artist, Tour, Meme-able Moment and Album—and Gomez won TripleThreat.

Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS
1989 Tour Fun

The two perform onstage during Swift's 1989 tour show in Los Angeles on Aug. 26, 2015.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
VMAs Dates

The two appear at the 2015 MTV VMAs.

Instagram
Camila's Girl Group

"Happy birthday my nugget. #girlsnighttothefullest," writes the "Wolves" singer on Instagram for Cabello's special day.

Instagram
Birthday Bash

In celebration of Camila Cabello's 18th birthday in 2015, the "Havana" singer surrounds herself with famous friends, including the "Delicate" pop star, the "Back to You" singer, Jaime KingHailee SteinfeldSarah HylandJoey KingHayley Williams and the Haim sisters.

Christopher Polk/AMA2014/Getty Images for DCP
More AMAs Love

The two hang out at the 2014 American Music Awards.

Vantagenews/AKM-GSI
Ladies Who Lunch

The two grab lunch together in West Hollywood in 2015.

Twitter
Mermaid Style

They know they both got it.

Instagram
Met Gala Besties

The two hang out at the 2014 Met Gala, as seen in this Instagram video.

AGEM / BACKGRID
Lunchtime!

The two go out for lunch at Paradise Cove in Malibu, California in 2012.

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2011/FilmMagic
Back in the Day...

The besties join Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry at the 2011 American Music Awards.

Instagram
Out of the Woods

Are they out of the woods yet? In a funny Instagram post, the besties pose in major greenery and joke about Swift's 2016 hit.

Kevin Winter/AMA2011/Getty Images for AMA
Goofy Gals

At the 2011 American Music Awards, the star besties have some fun and make their 3-D glasses and neon sticks look glamorous.

Christopher Polk/AMA2011
AMAs Love

The two hang out at the 2011 American Music Awards.

Todd Williamson/WireImage
Cinderella Story

The two look adorable at the premiere of Another Cinderella Story in 2008.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

