General Hospital’s Jack Wagner Speaks Out After Son Harrison’s Death

Jack Wagner is getting back to work after the tragic death of his son.
Harrison Wagner was pronounced dead on June 6 at age 27, when his body was discovered in a parking lot in North Hollywood around 5 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office.
His parents, General Hospital actors Jack and Kristina Wagner, later set up a scholarship fund to benefit a sober living community in Southern California. "We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction," a statement on the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund website reads, "and we hope that Harrison's memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it."
More than a month after Harrison's death, Jack has returned to Instagram, sharing a video of himself at the airport. "Thank you all so much for the love & support you've sent me," the 62-year-old wrote on July 22. "It's helped me more than you'll ever know."
He explained that he was headed to Vancouver, B.C. to film season 10 of the Hallmark series When Calls The Heart. Noting that he's "beyond excited and grateful" for the show, Jack said he'll be sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the filming process later this year.
"Hopefully it will make you laugh," he said. "We can enjoy [it] together and again, thank you so much for the love and support you've sent me... I'm sending it right back to you."
Co-star Erin Krakow kept it light by commenting, "Hurry up! Somebody has to bake the scones!" Meanwhile, General Hospital alum Ashley Jones wrote, "Go get ‘‘em, my dear friend. Love you so much."
Jack's son Peter Wagner previously paid tribute to Harrison last month. The 31-year-old shared throwback photos with his late brother two days after his passing, with the caption, "Always with you."
On the scholarship fund's website, Harrison is described as "a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in."
Jack and Kristina debuted on General Hospital in 1983 as Frisco and Felicia, respectively. The couple married in 1993, and they finalized their divorce in 2006. They continued to star on the soap opera for several more years before he left in 2013. General Hospital celebrated its 15,000th episode last month.