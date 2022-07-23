How Terry Crews Was Welcomed Into The Walking Dead Family by Melissa McBride

Who knew zombies and their prey could live in such harmony?
In an exclusive chat with E! News at 2022 Comic-Con on July 22, Tales of the Walking Dead star Terry Crews said he received an out-of-the-blue welcome to the franchise from one of its most beloved stars.
"I got a DM on Instagram from Melissa McBride," Terry revealed. "She said, ‘Welcome to our world.' As a fan, to be a part of this universe now and to get that introduction from her, I was like, ‘Oh my god.'"
McBride plays fan favorite Carol on The Walking Dead, which begins to roll out its final episodes on October 2.
Crews' co-star Samantha Morton echoed his sentiments, saying, "It really is a family."
And she would know!
On Tales of the Walking Dead, Morton reprises her role as Alpha from the original Walking Dead series—but there's a twist. Seeing as Alpha—spoiler alert!—died in season 10, Morton's episode is of the prequel variety, as she explained, "I play someone called Dee, who becomes Alpha."
Both Crews and Morton described the grueling filming process on the show, which premieres Aug. 14 on AMC and AMC+.
"Each one was like shooting a small film," Crews explained. "In 10 days, we were shooting a whole movie. It was like triple time. It was a big commitment."
Morton agreed, but said the crew made the experience marvelously seamless, explaining, "They're a well-oiled machine. They've been doing this. They just know the gig. There's no fumbling around."
Tales of the Walking Dead is an anthology series, meaning each episode focuses on different characters and points of view, all with distinct tones and textures.
Crews, who is paired with his former The Newsroom co-star Olivia Munn for his episode, found the experience to be somewhat musical.
"It's almost like a song. We get to sing the same song, but our way," he explained. "Our version. Our thing. Which becomes a whole other thing. Dolly Parton did 'I Will Always Love You' and then when Whitney Houston did it, it was a whole different deal. With every episode, we stay in the world of Walking Dead, but it's our song."
We didn't expect Terry Crews to relate The Walking Dead back to Dolly Parton today, but that's what makes life worth living.
Watch the cast of Tales of the Walking Dead make music when the series premieres Aug. 14 on AMC and AMC+.