Gwyneth Paltrow's Lock Screen Is a Sweet Photo With Son Moses Martin

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow SHUTS DOWN Claim Kourtney Kardashian Copied Her

Gwyneth Paltrow keeps family in her heart and on her phone.

The Goop founder revealed what her phone's background is during a July 22 Instagram Q&A: a touching picture of herself and her 16-year-old son Moses Martin.

In the snap, Gwyneth is seen flashing a smile while Moses rests his head on his mom's shoulder. The duo both sport white shirts in the picture with Moses rocking a green and white baseball cap.

This mother and son photo marks an updated phone background for Gwyneth. In April, the 49-year-old shared that her background image was photo of her husband, Brad Falchuk. But it wasn't just any picture of the American Horror Story producer, as Gwyneth divulged that it was "a picture of Brad without his shirt on."

And let's just say Moses and his sister Apple Martin, 18,—who Gwyneth shares with ex-husband Chris Martin—didn't approve when they stumbled upon their mom's phone.

Gwyneth shared, "My kids were so traumatized that they picked up the phone and took this selfie."