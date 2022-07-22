Gwyneth Paltrow's Lock Screen Is a Sweet Photo With Son Moses Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow keeps family in her heart and on her phone.
The Goop founder revealed what her phone's background is during a July 22 Instagram Q&A: a touching picture of herself and her 16-year-old son Moses Martin.
In the snap, Gwyneth is seen flashing a smile while Moses rests his head on his mom's shoulder. The duo both sport white shirts in the picture with Moses rocking a green and white baseball cap.
This mother and son photo marks an updated phone background for Gwyneth. In April, the 49-year-old shared that her background image was photo of her husband, Brad Falchuk. But it wasn't just any picture of the American Horror Story producer, as Gwyneth divulged that it was "a picture of Brad without his shirt on."
And let's just say Moses and his sister Apple Martin, 18,—who Gwyneth shares with ex-husband Chris Martin—didn't approve when they stumbled upon their mom's phone.
Gwyneth shared, "My kids were so traumatized that they picked up the phone and took this selfie."
The selfie in question, which Gwyneth included in the April 18 installment of the Goop newsletter, featured Moses giving a shocked facial expression. At the time, the snap even made its way to being Gwyneth's lock screen—but it's safe to say a new photo has taken its place.
That same month, Gwyneth shared a different photo of Moses to her Instagram feed in honor of his 16th birthday. In the post, she noted that she feels "so lucky to be your mama."
"With every thought, action and intuition you have, you make people feel seen, heard and valued," she wrote on April 8. "You are deeply special to all who know you."