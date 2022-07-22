Former NFL Player Paul Duncan Dead at 35

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The football world has lost one of its own.

Paul Duncan, who briefly joined the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent, passed away July 16 at the age of 35. His wife, Ellen Duncan, confirmed his death in an Instagram post later that day.

"Yesterday, Friday July 15th, Paul went into cardiac arrest while on a run in our neighborhood," she wrote. "Today he was pronounced brain dead."

Ellen continued, "We will have a medical examination to understand cause of death. His body will be donated to people in need of organs and to medical research." She concluded her message by thanking everyone for their "prayers and support."