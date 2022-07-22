Johnny Depp Files to Appeal $2 Million Verdict in Amber Heard Defamation Countersuit

Johnny Depp is not done fighting his ex Amber Heard in court.
According to court documents obtained by E! News on July 22, the Pirates of the Caribbean star filed a notice of appeal seeking to overturn the $2 million verdict awarded to Heard during the couple's defamation trial.
"This was an overwhelmingly positive verdict for Mr. Depp," Depp's representatives said in a statement to E! News. "The verdict speaks for itself, and Mr. Depp believes that this is a time for both parties to move on with their lives and heal. But if Ms. Heard is determined to pursue further litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr. Depp is filing a concurrent appeal to ensure that the full record and all relevant legal issues are considered by the Court of Appeal."
E! News has reached out to Heard's team for comment and has not heard back.
Back on June 1, a Virginia jury reached a verdict in Depp and Heard's defamation trial, which lasted more than six weeks and made headlines around the world.
The jury ruled that Heard was liable of defaming Depp and awarded $10 million to the actor in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate later reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, which is the state's statutory cap or legal limit, making his total damages less than $10.4 million.
As for Heard's countersuit, the jury awarded the actress $2 million in compensatory damages.
On July 21, however, Heard and her legal team filed to appeal the verdict in her ex's defamation case against her, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
"We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment," a spokesperson for Heard said in a statement to E! News. "We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice."
Depp's rep responded to the filing by telling E! News, "We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand."
In a recent interview with NBC News' Savannah Guthrie, Heard looked back on the trial and admitted that she still has love for her ex. At the same time, she described the trial as a difficult experience.
"Every single day, I passed three, four, sometimes six city blocks lined with people holding signs saying, ‘Burn the witch. Death to Amber,'" Heard shared. "After three and a half weeks, I took the stand and saw just a courtroom packed full of Captain Jack Sparrow fans who were vocal, energized."
"This is the most humiliating and horrible thing I've ever been through," she added. "I have never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human."