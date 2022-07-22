Johnny Depp Files to Appeal $2 Million Verdict in Amber Heard Defamation Countersuit

Watch : Amber Heard Believes She Only Spoke Truth During Trial

Johnny Depp is not done fighting his ex Amber Heard in court.

According to court documents obtained by E! News on July 22, the Pirates of the Caribbean star filed a notice of appeal seeking to overturn the $2 million verdict awarded to Heard during the couple's defamation trial.

"This was an overwhelmingly positive verdict for Mr. Depp," Depp's representatives said in a statement to E! News. "The verdict speaks for itself, and Mr. Depp believes that this is a time for both parties to move on with their lives and heal. But if Ms. Heard is determined to pursue further litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr. Depp is filing a concurrent appeal to ensure that the full record and all relevant legal issues are considered by the Court of Appeal."

E! News has reached out to Heard's team for comment and has not heard back.

Back on June 1, a Virginia jury reached a verdict in Depp and Heard's defamation trial, which lasted more than six weeks and made headlines around the world.