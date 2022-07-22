Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s "Intimate" Paris Trip With Their Children

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Love Story TIMELINE

Oui, we can't get enough of this rekindled romance.

Fresh off their whirlwind July 16 wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have traveled to Paris with Jennifer's child Emme, 14, (who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony) and Ben's daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, (who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner).

While an eyewitness exclusively tells E! News that Jennifer was in Paris for work-related reasons, it didn't stop the blended family from taking in some of the city's best sites. In fact, the eyewitness shares that Jennifer, Ben, Emme and Seraphina were spotted at the shops in the Marais on July 22—while also enjoying time with one another.

"Ben and J.Lo were holding hands and looking at each other adoringly," the eyewitness said, adding that their kids "seem to be best friends and were holding hands and giggling."

And the loved-up sightings didn't stop there. The eyewitness noted that they also visited the Musée d'Orsay and the gardens near the Élysée Palace—where Jennifer and Ben "snuck away for some alone time."