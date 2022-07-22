Here's How Gwyneth Paltrow Feels About Ex Ben Affleck and Wife Jennifer Lopez

After their breakup, they each married other people and started families. In June 2004, five months after their split was made public, Lopez wed her third husband, fellow singer Marc Anthony. The two, parents of 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, finalized their divorce in 2014.

In 2005, Affleck married his Daredevil co-star Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three kids—Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. The pair were married for 10 years before splitting in 2015, finalizing their divorce in 2018.

Following their wedding, Affleck and Lopez jetted off to Paris with their children. And it seems the newlyweds are fully embracing the City of Love as an eyewitness told E! News exclusively, "It was very clear how in love they are."

Affleck and Lopez each brought along one of their children to their Las Vegas wedding ceremony.